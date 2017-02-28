forgotten-2016-lee-westwood-european-tour-abu-dhabi-shorts-2016.jpg
PGA of America to allow shorts during PGA Championship practice rounds

PGA of America to allow shorts during PGA Championship practice rounds

By

The PGA of America announced on Twitter Tuesday that competitors will be permitted to wear shorts during practice rounds at all member and major championships under the organization's umbrella. That includes the 2017 PGA Championship.

Wearing shorts is not necessarily a new development to the game, as the European Tour introduced the shorts policy in January of 2016. Though they are not yet allowed in competition, players can wear shorts during pro-ams and practice rounds. However, it's introduction in the United States is somewhat innovative. (While the USGA does allow shorts in some competitions, it implements the PGA Tour's ban at the U.S. Open.)

This year's PGA Championship will be held at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina from August 10-13. The state suffered its third-hottest summer on record in 2016.

