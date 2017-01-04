60. Pete Dye Golf Club

Pete Dye (9 1985, A.9 1994)

Like No. 40 Pikewood National, Pete Dye Golf Club is a 100 Greatest course built atop a West Virginia mining deposit, but in this case, it's an active coal mine. (The club's original name was Coal Ridge.) Evidence of that fact is everywhere, from the strip-mine wall along the par-5 eighth and the black cinder bunkers on the par-4 sixth to the abandoned coal train that curls around the outside of the dogleg on the 10th. There's even a coal mine shaft you can walk through to reach the seventh tee. Construction took so long that Dye's style had evolved by the time the full 18 was finally seeded. Early holes sport the railroad-tie motif of Oak Tree National while later holes feature the echo-chamber bunkering of Whistling Straits.

100 Greatest History: Ranked 1999-2000 & since 2005. Highest ranking: No. 45, 2011-2012. Previous ranking: No. 53

Panelist comments:

“The ride through an old coal-mine shaft from the sixth green to the seventh tee, and being able to appreciate the views, was a ton of fun and certainly added to the aesthetics.”

“An oasis of a course in the hills of West Virginia. This grand, mountainous terrain required all-world creativity to carve out 18 great golf holes. A fitting task for Pete Dye.”

“If you were to fly over the course, you might not expect the course to play as tough as it does. There are wide, generous landing areas in the fairways. But the greens play much smaller than they actually are -- requiring your approach shot to come to rest in the appropriate quadrant to have a chance at scoring.”

“These finishing three holes are a tough challenge. They're all about angles and setting yourself up for a chance at the green from the correct spot. Dye often hides the appropriate sightline for the golfer, requiring careful precision before each shot.”

“Testy and beautiful, but fair, with nothing overdone. Legitimately left me shaking my head and saying, 'Wow' as I left the property.”

Pinterest Courtesy of Gary Kellner Hole No. 4

Pinterest Courtesy of Gary Kellner Hole No. 10

Pinterest Hole No. 10

Pinterest Courtesy of Gary Kellner Hole No. 13