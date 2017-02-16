movie.png
We're not sure what to make of this trailer for an upcoming golf movie

Phil Mickelson's back to doing Phil Mickelson things: Watch his chip-in eagle to grab the lead

Guy who won that Super Bowl Twitter bet to go on a date with Genie Bouchard is a huge Tiger Woods fan

People are freaking out about Friday's weather forecast at Riviera -- and for good reason

The Los Angeles area is known as much for its beautiful weather as it is for its awful traffic. But those playing in this week's Genesis Open probably won't be happy about either.

First-round play began on Thursday -- albeit the view wasn't what you'd expect when you think of sunny SoCal:

In fact, play was suspended at 7:38 a.m. local time. And conditions are going to get worse. Much, much worse.

Bob Estes, who is in this week's field, agreed.

According to Weather.com, the area could be hit by "the heaviest rain event in six years." And that's a real shame with such a great field assembled on such a great course. Eight of the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking are set to tee off at Riviera. Well, at some point.

