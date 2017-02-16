People are freaking out about Friday's weather forecast at Riviera -- and for good reason

The Los Angeles area is known as much for its beautiful weather as it is for its awful traffic. But those playing in this week's Genesis Open probably won't be happy about either.

First-round play began on Thursday -- albeit the view wasn't what you'd expect when you think of sunny SoCal:

In fact, play was suspended at 7:38 a.m. local time. And conditions are going to get worse. Much, much worse.

Bob Estes, who is in this week's field, agreed.

According to Weather.com, the area could be hit by "the heaviest rain event in six years." And that's a real shame with such a great field assembled on such a great course. Eight of the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking are set to tee off at Riviera. Well, at some point.

RELATED: Our editors' picks to win at Riviera

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS