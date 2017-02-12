Must Reads
Golf World

Pebble Beach: Spieth wins by 4

PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Jordan Spieth hits from the second hole fairway during the Final Round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 12, 2017 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Jonathan Ferrey
PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Jordan Spieth hits from the second hole fairway during the Final Round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 12, 2017 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth shot an indifferent two-under par 70 on a soft Pebble Beach Golf Links in the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on Sunday, but still coasted to a four-stroke victory.

Spieth, who began the round with a six-stroke lead, birdied the second and 17th holes and filled in the rest with pars. Kelly Kraft, who shot a five-under 67 and finished second, made the only threatening move on Spieth, but could not get closer than three.

Brandt Snedeker, meanwhile, began the round in second place, shot a two-under par 70 and tied Dustin Johnson for fourth.

The victory was Spieth's ninth on the PGA Tour and first since he won the Dean & DeLuca Invitational last May. In four starts in 2017, Spieth has finished third, a tie for third, a tie for ninth and a win. He, too, closed 2016 with a second-straight victory in the Australian Open.

Jason Day, No. 1 in the World Ranking, finished with a five-under 67 that move him into a tie for fifth.

