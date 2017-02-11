Must Reads
Golf World2 hours ago

Pebble Beach: Spieth shares lead

PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Jordan Spieth hits a tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course) on February 9, 2017 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Stan Badz
PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Jordan Spieth hits a tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course) on February 9, 2017 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

Jordan Spieth posted a seven-under par 65 at Spyglass Hill to claim a share of the lead with Derek Fathauer in the weather-marred AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on Friday.

Fathauer, winless in 92 previous starts on the PGA Tour, was eight-under par through 17 holes at Pebble Beach when fog caused play to be suspended until 7:30 a.m. (PST) Saturday.

Spieth made eight birdies and a single bogey on what is the toughest course in the AT&T rotation.

Jason Day, No. 1 in the World Ranking, was seven-under through 12 holes at Spyglass Hill and is one off the lead.

Jon Rahm, 22, who won the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago, birdied six holes in a row on the front nine at Pebble Beach, shot a five-under 67 and is six shots off the lead.

