Jordan Spieth shot a seven-under par 65 at Pebble Beach in the third round on Saturday to open a six-stroke lead in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

Spieth, seeking his first victory of the 2016-17 season and ninth of his PGA Tour career, made eight birdies and only one bogey, while taking only 23 putts. He is at 16-under par 198.

Brandt Snedeker had a five-under par 67 at Pebble Beach and is in second place, while Dustin Johnson shot a six-under 66 playing alongside Spieth and is in third, seven shots behind.

Jason Day, No. 1 in the World Ranking, began the third round tied for the lead, but shot a three-over par 75 that dropped him into a tie for 11th, 10 shots behind.

