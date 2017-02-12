Must Reads
2017-Hot-List-hero-tout.jpg

Golf Digest Podcast: The 2017 Hot List

GWGB-Peyton-Manning-Phil-Jake-Owen.gif

The Arnie Award: Golfers Who Give Back

Corey-Lundberg-fairway-bunker-strategy.jpg

Simple Tips To Get Out Of Any Fairway Bunker

Golf World3 hours ago

Pebble Beach: Spieth leads by 6

PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Jordan Spieth hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during Round Three of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 11, 2017 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How
PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Jordan Spieth hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during Round Three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 11, 2017 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth shot a seven-under par 65 at Pebble Beach in the third round on Saturday to open a six-stroke lead in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

Spieth, seeking his first victory of the 2016-17 season and ninth of his PGA Tour career, made eight birdies and only one bogey, while taking only 23 putts. He is at 16-under par 198.

Brandt Snedeker had a five-under par 67 at Pebble Beach and is in second place, while Dustin Johnson shot a six-under 66 playing alongside Spieth and is in third, seven shots behind.

Jason Day, No. 1 in the World Ranking, began the third round tied for the lead, but shot a three-over par 75 that dropped him into a tie for 11th, 10 shots behind.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Why Speed Is Key For Making More Putts

Trending Now
Golf News & Tours

Pebble Beach: Spieth shares lead

Golf News & Tours

Pebble Beach: Play suspended by rain

Golf News & Tours

PGA Tour: Fantasy Fix: AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am

The Loop

Fans going to Pebble Beach this week can get a pretty cool Jordan Spieth bobblehead

Golf News & Tours

John Strege: Monday Qualifier: February 15

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursPGA Tour: Fantasy Fix: AT&T Pebble Beach Nation…
    Golf News & ToursPebble Beach: Spieth shares lead
    The LoopFans going to Pebble Beach this week can get a pret…