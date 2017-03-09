Sneak Peak7 hours ago

Pebble Beach releases details and photos on its new lodging off the fairway of the first hole

By

Some of the most desired real estate in golf exists within Pebble Beach Golf Links. Million-dollar homes (and multi, multi-million dollar homes) -- with some of the most dreamy amenities you can ask for -- line the fairways of the No. 1 public course in the United States. Imagine calling Pebble your home?

With the resort's new Fairway One lodging, you can pay to stay on the fairways of Pebble Beach for a couple days, at least.

Pebble Beach has released photos and details of the new lodging options off the left-side of the first hole -- with 30 new rooms and a lush meeting space -- the resort turned some prime real estate, which used to be lower-tier housing, into an aspirational part of the property.

The rooms and meeting space are slated to open to the public in the late summer 2017.

Here are some photos:

Loading

View on Instagram

Inside Fairway One:

Courtesy of Pebble Beach

And the view back as you're walking down the fairway on the dogleg-right first hole:

Courtesy of Pebble Beach

RELATED: Want to buy a golf home? You've got options

That's not the only work going on at Pebble. The green on No. 13 is getting a facelift, too, after the 14th green was finished before last month's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Here's a photo from our buddy, Golf Channel commentator Matt Ginella:

Loading

View on Instagram

RELATED: Celebrity sightings at Pebble Beach

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

AT&T Pro-Am: Johnson Wins Rain Shortened Pebble Beach

Golf News & Tours

PGA Tour: Test Run

Golf News & Tours

Dave Kindred: No Place Like It

Golf News & Tours

AT&T Pro-Am: Monday Finish At Pebble Beach

Golf News & Tours

Bonk: A Star Under Any Circumstance

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursDave Kindred: No Place Like It
    Golf News & ToursAT&T Pro-Am: Johnson Wins Rain Shortened Pebble…
    Golf News & ToursAT&T Pro-Am: Monday Finish At Pebble Beach