Pebble Beach releases details and photos on its new lodging off the fairway of the first hole

Some of the most desired real estate in golf exists within Pebble Beach Golf Links. Million-dollar homes (and multi, multi-million dollar homes) -- with some of the most dreamy amenities you can ask for -- line the fairways of the No. 1 public course in the United States. Imagine calling Pebble your home?

With the resort's new Fairway One lodging, you can pay to stay on the fairways of Pebble Beach for a couple days, at least.

Pebble Beach has released photos and details of the new lodging options off the left-side of the first hole -- with 30 new rooms and a lush meeting space -- the resort turned some prime real estate, which used to be lower-tier housing, into an aspirational part of the property.

The rooms and meeting space are slated to open to the public in the late summer 2017.

Here are some photos:

Loading View on Instagram

Inside Fairway One:

Pinterest Courtesy of Pebble Beach

And the view back as you're walking down the fairway on the dogleg-right first hole:

Pinterest Courtesy of Pebble Beach

RELATED: Want to buy a golf home? You've got options

That's not the only work going on at Pebble. The green on No. 13 is getting a facelift, too, after the 14th green was finished before last month's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Here's a photo from our buddy, Golf Channel commentator Matt Ginella:

Loading View on Instagram

RELATED: Celebrity sightings at Pebble Beach

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS