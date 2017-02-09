Must Reads
Pebble Beach: Play suspended by rain

A wet and windy day at Pebble Beach produced an unusual group of leaders in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, including two PGA Tour rookies, Rick Lamb and Joel Dahman, who have yet to make a cut as tour members.

Lamb, 0 for 6 in making cuts, and Dahman, 0 for 3, each shot four-under par 68s at Spyglass Hill, as did South Korean Seung-Yul Noh, who won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2014.

Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, was three-under par and a stroke back through 16 holes at Monterey Peninsula Country Club when play was suspended for the day because of the rain that made the three courses unplayable. The 81 players players who had not completed their rounds will resume at 7:30 a.m. (PST) on Friday.

