Must Reads
The clubhouse seen in the sunshine on a practice day for the 2013 British Open Golf Championship at Muirfield Golf Course in Gullane, eastern Scotland on July 14, 2013 ahead of the 142nd Open Championship which begins on July 18. It will be the 16th time the East Lothian course has held the championship, Ernie Els will defend the trophy he won at Royal Lytham last year, while Tiger Woods will look to win his 15th major title. AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

'Gentlemen Only, Ladies Forbidden'

TPC-Sawgrass-Players-Stadium-par-4-12th.jpg

Your Guide to the Changes at TPC Sawgrass

QUITO, ECUADOR - SEPTEMBER 18: Nate Lashley of the U.S. final 18th hole during the final round of the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Copa Diners Club International at Quito Golf and Tennis Club on September 18, 2016 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)

Nate Lashley, who lost his parents and girlfriend in plane accident, is close to earning his tour card

Digital Solutions4 hours ago

Pebble Beach partners with IBM to develop new app with virtual concierge

By
pebble.app.jpg

One of the world’s leading golf destinations has a new app aimed at improving the experience for all of its guests.

Pebble Beach announced a partnership with IBM to bring its Watson technology in a newly announced resort app available for iOS and Android devices. Included in the app is Watson’s Conversation API, enabling users to ask the app questions and find answers in real-time (above).

Also included is a virtual tour of 17-Mile Drive, in which the app highlights some of the most noteworthy features of the coastal road as you’re driving along, mimicking the experience of traveling with a tour guide.

Says world-class surfer Laird Hamilton, whom IBM signed as an ambassador to promote the app: “At one point, I was driving along the coast line, and Watson was talking about the topography, and for a brief second, I had a depth of the experience in a way you wouldn’t have had if you were just driving along.”

In addition, a Virtual Concierge feature of the app allows resort guests to discover dining or shopping options by asking it questions like “What souvenir should I buy for my daughter?” Or: “What’s the best burger on property?”

For a place like Monterey, with a depth of dining and touristy attractions outside of golf, the app is an attractive companion to your next trip to the area. For more info, click here.

RELATED: New ranking: America's 100 Greatest Public

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending Now
Magazine

A New Way To Train Your Brain For Better Golf

Golf Equipment

Arccos 360 includes significant upgrades to existing data-tracking system

The Loop

An app that lets you say so long to the single (golf) life

Golf Courses

Drones

The Loop

These guys are taking a dream golf hike: Riding their bikes from Bandon Dunes to Pebble Beach

Related
The LoopAn app that lets you say so long to the single (gol…
MagazineA New Way To Train Your Brain For Better Golf
Golf CoursesDrones
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection