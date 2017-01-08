Pebble Beach has seen better days for playing golf there

Pinterest The ninth green at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Any day is a good day to play golf at Pebble Beach. Well, maybe not any day. Maybe not Sunday.

The Monterey Peninsula has been getting pummeled by a storm that is part of what is called an atmospheric river event that is causing massive flooding in Northern California.

Yet there are golfers braving the elements today, what commmonly is known as Crosby weather, for the kind of inclement weather in which the old Bing Crosby National Pro-Am (now known as the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am) was often played.

Wonder what the de facto par on the ninth hole was on Sunday morning? Note above the bend in the pin on the green (from a screenshot taken from the live webcam there)

By the way, the house seen in the upper right corner of the photo is for sale. For $49.888 million.

