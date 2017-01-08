PINEHURST, NC - JUNE 15: Rickie Fowler of the United States chats with LPGA player Jessica Korda on the practice ground during the final round of the 114th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort &amp; Country Club, Course No. 2 on June 15, 2014 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Golf World

A combined PGA Tour/LPGA Tournament of Champions? The new commish says it's in the works

3 hours ago
Pebble-Beach-9th-Green.jpg
Inclement weather

Pebble Beach has seen better days for playing golf there

4 hours ago
poulter-bag-room.png
Clubs for days

This video of Ian Poulter's garage full of old golf clubs and bags is pretty amazing

4 hours ago
Pebble-Beach-9th-Green.jpg

The ninth green at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Any day is a good day to play golf at Pebble Beach. Well, maybe not any day. Maybe not Sunday.

The Monterey Peninsula has been getting pummeled by a storm that is part of what is called an atmospheric river event that is causing massive flooding in Northern California.

Yet there are golfers braving the elements today, what commmonly is known as Crosby weather, for the kind of inclement weather in which the old Bing Crosby National Pro-Am (now known as the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am) was often played.

Wonder what the de facto par on the ninth hole was on Sunday morning? Note above the bend in the pin on the green (from a screenshot taken from the live webcam there)

RELATED: What you need to know about a golf trip to Pebble Beach

By the way, the house seen in the upper right corner of the photo is for sale. For $49.888 million.

