Peachtree Golf Club

Atlanta / 7,414 yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.6386
2017-33-Peachtree-GC-hole-17.jpg
Courtesy of Peachtree GC

33. Peachtree Golf Club

Robert Trent Jones & Bobby Jones (1947); Joe Finger (R. 1973)/Bob Cupp (R. 2005)

The design collaboration by amateur star Bobby Jones and golf architect Robert Trent Jones (no relation) was meant to recapture the magic that the Grand Slam winner had experienced when he teamed with Alister Mackenzie in the design of Augusta National. But Trent was an even more forceful personality than the flamboyant Mackenzie, so Peachtree reflects far more of Trent's notions of golf than Bobby's, particularly in designing for future equipment advances. When it opened, Peachtree measured in excess of 7,200 yards, extremely long for that era. It boasted the longest set of tees in America (to provide flexibility on holes) and the country's most enormous greens (to spread out wear and tear). As it turns out, Trent was a visionary, and decades later others subsequently followed his lead.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 1966. Highest ranking: No. 16, 1991-92. Previous ranking: No. 34

Panelist comments:
“The clubhouse is one of the only buildings General Sherman didn't burn down on his way through Atlanta during the Civil War, which certainly adds to the mystique of the club. The serenity of the club, and history, is second to none."

“The design variety is right there with the best of the best, looking at an overhead view of the course you can see that there's every type of hole, and moving in every different direction. You have to be on top of your game to score here."

“Firm fairways and nearly perfect greens. There's an argument to be made that these were the best conditioned fairways and greens I've ever played.”

“One theory I have is that Robert Trent Jones actually started incorporating some of Bobby Jones' philosophies into his later work, such as Bellerive and Spyglass. And I think Peachtree is the ultimate example.”

Courtesy of Peachtree GC

Hole No. 2

Courtesy of Peachtree GC

Hole No. 2

Courtesy of Peachtree GC

Hole No. 12

Courtesy of Peachtree GC

Hole No. 17

