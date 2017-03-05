170305-paulina-gretzky-th.png
PGA Tour WAGs

Paulina Gretzky shows off her golf swing, gives credit to Dustin Johnson

3 hours ago
SINGAPORE - MARCH 05: Inbee Park of Korea on the par three 15th tee during the final round of the HSBC Women&#39;s Champions on the Tanjong course at Sentosa Golf Club on March 5, 2017 in Singapore. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
News & Tours

Inbee Park wins in just her second event since Olympics

7 hours ago
doc-giffin-arnold-palmer-latrobe-office-mcnally.jpg
Golf World

Arnold Palmer memorabilia to be showcased at various tournaments, beginning with Arnold Palmer Invitational

10 hours ago
PGA Tour WAGs3 hours ago

Paulina Gretzky shows off her golf swing, gives credit to Dustin Johnson

By

A few hours before Dustin Johnson teed off in Sunday's final group at the WGC-Mexico Championship, the World No. 1's No. 1 student showed off her own golf swing.

RELATED: Dustin Johnson & Paulina Gretzky get really creative with baby announcement

Paulina Gretzky shared this video from Topgolf -- and she gave credit to her fiance for looking like she knows what she's doing with a golf club:

Loading

View on Instagram

Seems like Paulina has some pretty good pop. Of course, it helps when you take a John Daly-esque backswing:

The only surprise was the lack of Johnson's signature bowed left wrist at the top. Perhaps that will be tackled in the next lesson.

RELATED: This is why driving ranges have safety nets. . .

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopDustin Johnson takes over No. 1, Paulina Gretzky ma…
    The LoopTiger Woods tours NYC, Justin Thomas rules Malaysia…
    The LoopPaulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson star in their ow…