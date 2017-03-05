Paulina Gretzky shows off her golf swing, gives credit to Dustin Johnson

A few hours before Dustin Johnson teed off in Sunday's final group at the WGC-Mexico Championship, the World No. 1's No. 1 student showed off her own golf swing.

Paulina Gretzky shared this video from Topgolf -- and she gave credit to her fiance for looking like she knows what she's doing with a golf club:

Seems like Paulina has some pretty good pop. Of course, it helps when you take a John Daly-esque backswing:

The only surprise was the lack of Johnson's signature bowed left wrist at the top. Perhaps that will be tackled in the next lesson.

