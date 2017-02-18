Paulina Gretzky announces she's pregnant again on Instagram. Obviously.

170218-phil-mickelson-th.png
By

It's been quite a past 12 months for Dustin Johnson. He won his first major at the U.S. Open and claimed his first PGA Tour Player of the Year Award. But now it's a second of something that has 2017 set up to be a special year no matter how many trophies he claims.

Early Saturday morning, DJ's fiancee, Paulina Gretzky, announced she's pregnant with the couple's second child. On Instagram. Obviously.

Loading

View on Instagram

The couple's first child, Tatum, was born in January 2015. And while his dad had a career year in 2016, the little guy was part of one of the cutest videos last season when he took Jordan Spieth's putter on the practice green at Pebble Beach.

Loading

View on Instagram

But Johnson and Gretzky aren't done expanding their family. Earlier in the week, Paulina announced another addition:

Loading

View on Instagram

Anyway, congrats to the lovely couple. And we look forward to more adorable photos/videos down the road.

