Paula Creamer's leading after putting change at Lotte Championship

Paula Creamer completely changed her putting grip and now she’s tied for the lead at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii. For the last three years, Creamer has been putting left hand low. Usually when a player putts left hand low, they’re trying to keep their right hand from being too dominant. The right forearm comes in closer to the body and the left hand starts to have more control over the stroke. Jordan Spieth putts left hand low and Rory McIlroy gave it a try for a few months.

The LPGA had the week off last week, and Creamer took that time to go back to her normal putting grip.

“I switched back to conventional-style putting,” Creamer said after her round. “I've been left hand low for the last three years. This is my first week back doing that and using my line, and seems to be doing pretty good so far.”

Creamer, who hasn’t won since the 2014 HSBC Women’s Champions, made seven birdies and one bogey to shoot a six-under 66 in the first round at Ko Olina Golf Club.

KAPOLEI, HI - APRIL 12: Paula Creamer looks over the ninth green during the first round of the LPGA LOTTE Championship Presented By Hershey at Ko Olina Golf Club on April 12, 2017 in Kapolei, Hawaii. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Despite some good ball striking, Creamer hasn’t been seeing the scores she wants. So far in 2017 Creamer has missed the cut in two of the five events she’s played. She’d had success with her standard putting grip in the past and decided it was time to change back.

“I hit the ball really well at ANA and Kia and I just couldn't make any putts,” said Creamer. “We talked about how many times I won conventional and how many times have I won left hand low, and the difference was astronomical. I think I've won 11 times conventional, one time left hand low.”

It’s one thing to feel comfortable with a putting change in practice, but entirely different to take it out onto the course for competition. Creamer’s stroke took the test well. She had 25 putts in the first round. She'll have to keep putting well throughout the week, as five players sit one shot behind her and her co-leader Mi Hyang Lee.