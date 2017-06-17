Television4 hours ago

Paul Azinger on Justin Thomas’ use of ‘we’: “We aren’t losing sleep tonight. He is’

By
HARTFORD, WI - JUNE 17: Justin Thomas of the United States and caddie James Johnson wait to play his shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 17, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Andrew Redington

'Team Thomas,' Justin Thomas and caddie Jimmy Johnson consult before the former has an eagle putt at 18 that would give him a U.S. Open record . (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The word we seems innocuous enough, but it seems debatable whether it helps a player psychologically in a decidedly individual sport to speak as though he’s a part of a team.

The debaters were Fox Sports analysts Paul Azinger and Brad Faxon, when the latter brought up Justin Thomas’ interview in the wake of his U.S. Open record-round of nine-under par 63 at Erin Hills.

RELATED: Justin Thomas: Score your best ever

“Justin Thomas in that interview with Shane Bacon said, ‘we.’ And I think that’s a common theme with a lot of players now,” Faxon said. “You hear Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy use, ‘we.’… Rickie [Fowler] as well.

“And You know [Thomas has] got his caddie Jimmy Johnson. He’s got his coach here, Matt Killen. He’s got his dad Mike here. He’s like the soothing guy in his team. And he’s also got Bob Rotella, his sports psychologist, who talks about keeping things simple and in the moment and acceptance. And that’s my favorite word for these players. Can you hit a shot and can you accept it and can you go on? So hard to do, especially on a course like this.”

Paul?

“This ‘we' thing,” Azinger said, shaking his head, “it’s like humility on steroids. I get it. They’ve got their entourage and they’ve got their team and all that. But we aren’t hitting 3-woods 299 yards in the air. He is.”

“But that’s a way for players to defect the pressure,” Faxon replied, “to take pressure off themselves. They feel it’s a group project here. I think it’s a good way to go. They all have a lot of people helping them out.”

RELATED: A caddie interjects, and Charley Hoffman shoots 65

The last words went to Azinger, and they were good ones.

We aren’t losing any sleep tonight. He is. We’ll see what happens.”

WATCH MORE U.S. OPEN VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Rosaforte: What's Ahead For Tiger?

Golf News & Tours

Brian Harman holds third-round lead at U.S. Open, Justin Thomas shoots record-breaking 63

Golf News & Tours

Jon Rahm's temper on full display in telecast of opening round of U.S. Open

Golf News & Tours

Paul Azinger bluntly: 'Pudgy Rory never got hurt, but fit Rory's getting hurt a lot'

Golf News & Tours

PGA Tour: Test Run

Related
Golf News & ToursJon Rahm's temper on full display in telecast o…
Golf News & ToursRosaforte: What's Ahead For Tiger?
Golf News & ToursPaul Azinger bluntly: 'Pudgy Rory never got hur…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection