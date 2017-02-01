Patrick Reed pulls off incredible trick shot on the most raucous hole in golf

We've seen some crazy things on TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole through the years. Caddie races, Phil Mickelson throwing footballs, and even a robot making a hole-in-one. But on Tuesday, Patrick Reed gave the most raucous crowd in golf something else to make noise about.

During a Waste Management Phoenix Open practice round with Adam Hadwin, Reed stepped to the tee and pulled off an incredible trick shot. Check it out:

Loading View on Instagram

We've seen this trick shot before, but not by a top-10 player in the world. And not with thousands of people watching in the middle of a practice round. Even the Bryan Bros, golf's trick shot masters, were impressed:

Loading View on Instagram

Nice work, Patrick. But those rowdy fans will still boo you if you miss the green when it counts.

RELATED: This is why you DON'T try dangerous trick shots at home

