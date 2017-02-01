overland-1.png
News & Tours

Bonnaroo, Outside Lands organizers eye golf course as site of America's next big music festival

28 minutes ago
golfworld-2014-02-gwsl03-phoenix-essay.jpg
Golf Digest Podcast

Golf Digest Podcast: Debauchery at the Waste Management Open, and whether golf needs more of it

43 minutes ago
170201-hideki-matsuyama-pitch-th.png
Little-Known Talents

Apparently, Hideki Matsuyama can throw a filthy curveball

an hour ago
These Guys Are Good3 hours ago

Patrick Reed pulls off incredible trick shot on the most raucous hole in golf

We've seen some crazy things on TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole through the years. Caddie races, Phil Mickelson throwing footballs, and even a robot making a hole-in-one. But on Tuesday, Patrick Reed gave the most raucous crowd in golf something else to make noise about.

During a Waste Management Phoenix Open practice round with Adam Hadwin, Reed stepped to the tee and pulled off an incredible trick shot. Check it out:

Loading

View on Instagram

We've seen this trick shot before, but not by a top-10 player in the world. And not with thousands of people watching in the middle of a practice round. Even the Bryan Bros, golf's trick shot masters, were impressed:

Loading

View on Instagram

Nice work, Patrick. But those rowdy fans will still boo you if you miss the green when it counts.

RELATED: This is why you DON'T try dangerous trick shots at home

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopTrick-shot artist Wesley Bryan proves he's also…
    The LoopApparently, Hideki Matsuyama can throw a filthy cur…
    The LoopTiger Woods prop bets, Paige Spiranac gives a golf …