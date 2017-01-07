Patrick Reed had a very Patrick Reed response to his Friday round

No one has ever accused Patrick Reed of modesty. The 26 year old is one of the best players in the game, and has no qualms letting the world know his conviction. And there's no place Reed feels more in the zone than Kapalua. His last two appearances at the Tournament of Champions have produced a win and second place finish.

So after Friday's round -- one which saw an eight-under 65 on the scoreboard -- Captain America felt particularly cocksure:

Crazy thing? He's not exactly wrong.

Always stay proud, Patrick Reed.

