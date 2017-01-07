LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 06: Pat Perez of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the SBS Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 6, 2017 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Pat Perez is healthy, playing great golf and repping Bill Murray clothing line

23 minutes ago
sergio-garcia-angela-akins-engagement-twitter-photo.jpg
Sergio Garcia announces engagement to Angela Akins via Twitter

an hour ago
LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 06: Patrick Reed of the United States reacts after putting on the fourth green during the second round of the SBS Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 6, 2017 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Patrick Reed had a very Patrick Reed response to his Friday round

2 hours ago
Patrick Reed had a very Patrick Reed response to his Friday round

LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 06: Patrick Reed of the United States reacts after putting on the fourth green during the second round of the SBS Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 6, 2017 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

No one has ever accused Patrick Reed of modesty. The 26 year old is one of the best players in the game, and has no qualms letting the world know his conviction. And there's no place Reed feels more in the zone than Kapalua. His last two appearances at the Tournament of Champions have produced a win and second place finish.

So after Friday's round -- one which saw an eight-under 65 on the scoreboard -- Captain America felt particularly cocksure:

Crazy thing? He's not exactly wrong.

Always stay proud, Patrick Reed.

