Pat Perez walks in birdie putt in hilarious fashion

Anytime Pat Perez gets some airtime on your TV screen, you’re always in for some quality entertainment.

“Double P” provided just that this afternoon on the 16th hole at Eagle Point Golf Club during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship. After an ugly double bogey on the 14th that brought Perez back to seven under, he stood over a 13-foot birdie putt two holes later. What happened next was reminiscent of Tiger Woods’ running in his putt at the 2000 PGA Championship.

Well, maybe not quite like Tiger’s, but this one was much funnier. Perez, who is never afraid to show some emotion, made sure to celebrate in style with a couple of epic chest pumps to the crowd as he walked off the green.

If Perez can finish strong at Eagle Point, he could add a second win to his already excellent 2016-2017 campaign. Whatever happens, he’ll make it extremely fun to watch.

