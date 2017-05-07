NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 11: Matt Harvey #33 of the New York Mets celebrates the final out of the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies on August 11, 2015 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
News

Did golf lead to Matt Harvey's suspension from the New York Mets?

9 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2017-05-07 at 5.03.07 PM.png
Highlights

Pat Perez walks in birdie putt in hilarious fashion

an hour ago
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates his eagle putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
PGA Tour Highlights

Jon Rahm is developing a Jordan Spieth-esque knack for holing out in the clutch

2 hours ago
Highlightsan hour ago

Pat Perez walks in birdie putt in hilarious fashion

By

Anytime Pat Perez gets some airtime on your TV screen, you’re always in for some quality entertainment.

“Double P” provided just that this afternoon on the 16th hole at Eagle Point Golf Club during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship. After an ugly double bogey on the 14th that brought Perez back to seven under, he stood over a 13-foot birdie putt two holes later. What happened next was reminiscent of Tiger Woods’ running in his putt at the 2000 PGA Championship.

Well, maybe not quite like Tiger’s, but this one was much funnier. Perez, who is never afraid to show some emotion, made sure to celebrate in style with a couple of epic chest pumps to the crowd as he walked off the green.

If Perez can finish strong at Eagle Point, he could add a second win to his already excellent 2016-2017 campaign. Whatever happens, he’ll make it extremely fun to watch.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection

    Related
    The LoopJustin Rose jams out to new Niall Horan single
    The LoopPro golfer can't resist dig at airline after ha…
    Golf News & ToursPatrick Reed shoots 67, leads Jon Rahm, Alex Noren …