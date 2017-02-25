PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Pat Perez plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2017 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)
Pat Perez-Tiger Woods flap reminds players that giving opinion 'can do more harm than good'

an hour ago
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Wesley Bryan of the United States reacts during the first round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa on February 23, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Watch Wesley Bryan bend this punch shot out of the trees -- like a true trick-shot artist

12 hours ago
170224-shawn-stefani.png
Today in PG-13 PGA Tour clips, Shawn Stefani strips down to his skivvies at the Honda Classic

14 hours ago
Pat Perez-Tiger Woods flap reminds players that giving opinion 'can do more harm than good'

By
Robert Laberge
Stories of interest you might have missed…

Pat Perez’s brutally honest comments about Tiger Woods and the backlash that ensued is “yet another reminder for players that, in an age where controversy is sometimes just a tweet away, lending voice to a personal view can sometimes do more harm than good,” Golf Channel’s Will Gray writes.

“‘When you say certain things, I think you’ve got to figure out if you’re saying something to create controversy, or are you saying something that is actually a great point that no one’s ever made before,’ said Billy Horschel. ‘I think you run the risk sometimes of saying something just to be heard. I think people don’t like that, and they criticize you for that.’”

Tennis star Althea Gibson’s contribution to golf ‘cannot be overstated’

Althea Gibson, as most know, was a tennis star, a winner of 11 Grand Slam titles. She, too, was the first African-American to win a Grand Slam championship.

But not so well known is that she was a professional golfer, too, joining the LPGA at the age of 36.

“The importance of Gibson’s golf career cannot be overstated, particularly for the future generations of black female golfers she inspired,” Anya Alvarez writes in telling Gibson’s story at ESPN.com.

“Last year at the LPGA Cambia Portland Classic, for the first time, four African-Americans were in the field: Ginger Howard, Mariah Stackhouse, Sadena Parks and Cheyenne Woods. And now, the LPGA has more African-American players playing on tour than the PGA Tour does.”

Rickie Fowler Teaches You How To Skip A Ball On Water

