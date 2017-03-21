The Rock
The Rock

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson claims to have hit a 490-yard drive. Really

3 hours ago
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 21: Jason Day of Australia speaks to the media in a press conference ahead of the WGC Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 21, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Match Play

Parents beware: Jason Day could be yelling at your 12-year-old over video games

3 hours ago
Tiger-Woods-book.jpg
Books

Books Tiger Woods signed at New York City store already appearing on eBay

3 hours ago
Match Play3 hours ago

Parents beware: Jason Day could be yelling at your 12-year-old over video games

By
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 21: Jason Day of Australia speaks to the media in a press conference ahead of the WGC Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 21, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Richard Heathcote
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 21: Jason Day of Australia speaks to the media in a press conference ahead of the WGC Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 21, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Thanks to an infusion of artists, an unlimited number of outdoor recreations and litany of signatures food dishes, Austin is one of our nation's most vibrant cities. With this plate of cultural offerings, a PGA Tour player in town for the WGC-Match Play could feel overwhelmed, not knowing where to start in fear of missing out. At least, that's our working theory for Jason Day's exciting off-course plans for the week.

Day, the reigning Match Play champ, was asked on Wednesday what his Austin itinerary looked like, especially sine the 2015 PGA Champ spent most of his time last year getting treatment for his back. The 29-year-old gave, um, an interesting answer.

"I'm going to be playing video games with Nick Watney all week," Day said. "I'm staying at his place. So it's us gaming all week. Mountain Dew and pizza."

When pressed for more information, Day remarked the two will be playing Call of Duty, and issued parents a warning.

"I'm going to be yelling at 12-year-olds, so if I yell at your 12-year-old, I'm sorry."

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2017 WGC-Match Play pairings

It might seem like Day's missing a prime exploration opportunity, but as he's said in the past, the Aussie considers himself a boring guy.

That said, given a certain fellow Nike golfer's affinity for Call of Duty -- one who ostensibly has some free time on his hands -- it might not be a 12-year-old catching the business end of Day's barbs this week.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopBehold the many ways writers ask golfers about a ch…
    The LoopCountdown to Rio: Golf returns to the Olympics in 1…
    The LoopLas Vegas has faith in Jordan Spieth, lists him as …