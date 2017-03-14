Open Championship4 hours ago

Padraig Harrington to undergo neck operation, hopes to play in Open Championship

By
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Padraig Harrington of Ireland plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa on February 23, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Cliff Hawkins
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Padraig Harrington of Ireland plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa on February 23, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Padraig Harrington has struggled in 2017, making just one cut in five appearances on tour. That he's played at all is a minor miracle. Three weeks ago at the Honda Classic, the three-time major winner disclosed the prospect of surgery for a trapped nerve in his neck, an injury that has been plaguing the 45-year-old for months.

“At the moment, I'm going through trying to calm down the nerve with a cortisone injection,” Harrington said in Palm Beach Gardnes. “I've had numbness in my right hand. I have atrophy in my right tricep. Probably lost about five miles an hour of clubhead speed." He admitted he battled to hit an iron over 200 yards.

But Harrington continued on, hoping to get his game ready for the Open Championship's return to Royal Birkdale, where he won the claret jug in 2008. Alas, on Tuesday the Irishman announced on Twitter that he will undergo surgery.

Harrington said he'll be out 8-to-10 weeks, circling the Memorial as his return date. While it's a setback, it's also one Harrington seemingly anticipated.

“The injury has kind of changed my focus, saying, well, looks like I won't be getting into those first two [majors], that I'd better get ready for the Open Championship," Harrington remarked at the Honda. "And it is all about that now. My focus has moved to being sharp and ready for the Open.”

Though he won the Portugal Masters last October, Harrington hasn't finished inside the top 10 at a major since 2012.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

British Open: K.J. Choi Atop British Open Board

Golf News & Tours

British Open: Norman In Clubhouse Lead, Villegas One Stroke Back

Golf News & Tours

British Open: Norman, Duval turn back clock at British Open

Golf News & Tours

Fields: Thoughts From Birkdale

Golf News & Tours

British Open: Padraig Harrington Successfully Defends His Open Title

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursBritish Open: Norman, Duval turn back clock at Brit…
    Golf News & ToursBritish Open: K.J. Choi Atop British Open Board
    Golf News & ToursFields: Thoughts From Birkdale