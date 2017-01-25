JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 15: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during day four of the BMW South African Open Championship at Glendower Golf Club on January 15, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Equipment

2017 Golf Equipment Change Tracker

an hour ago
161208-bryson-dechambeau-putting-th.png
Equipment

Report: Bryson DeChambeau forced to alter his putter after being told it was non-conforming by the USGA

2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 19: Sportscaster Brent Musburger appears before a game between the New Mexico Lobos and the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center on February 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. New Mexico won 68-56. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
News & Tours

Remembering Brent Musburger's infamous stint with the Masters and golf coverage

3 hours ago
The Brutal Truth4 hours ago

Padraig Harrington is commendably honest about his chances this week

50-golf-digest-money-list-padraig-harrington.jpg
Getty Images

Pro golfers are notorious for projecting outward optimism before tournaments. You've heard the clichés: They're feeling good. They've been working hard on their game. They're looking forward to getting in the hunt this weekend.

Not so Padraig Harrington, the three-time major champion who doesn't sound like he's feeling very good, hasn't been working hard on his game, and as a result probably won't be in the hunt this weekend. All this is based on Harrington's remarkably honest tweet on Tuesday before his 2017 debut at the Farmers Insurance Open.

There's something to be said for managing expectations, and at least Harrington is coming in fresh. Besides, Harrington has already proven he can emerge from true depths. After plummeting to 265th in the world ranking at the end of 2014, he has rallied in recent years, winning the 2015 Honda Classic, and the Portugal Masters on the European Tour last fall.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopTiger Woods commits to Farmers Insurance Open and H…
    The LoopA positive Padraig Harrington says he's "o…
    The LoopPadraig Harrington's frugal victory feast, a go…