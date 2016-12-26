CHASKA, MN - OCTOBER 02: Rickie Fowler of the United States looks on as Kim Johnson, Zach Johnson, J.B. Holmes, Erica Holmes, Jimmy Walker, Erin Walker, Jordan Spieth, Annie Verret, Justine Reed and Patrick Reed celebrate during singles matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on October 2, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Scott Halleran/PGA of America via Getty Images)
2016 In Review

Our 16 most viral social posts of 2016

Feb 1993: Fuzzy Zoeller hits a shot out of the bunker during the 1993 AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Course in Pebble Beach, California. Mandatory Credit: Gary Newkirk /Allsport
Silly Season

Recalling the worst professional golf competition ever, won by Fuzzy Zoeller (we think)

161226-chiefs-tiger-celebration.png
Tenuous Golf Connections

The NFL's craziest play on Christmas involved a Tiger Woods-inspired celebration

Our 16 most viral social posts of 2016

In a year that included everything from Arnold Palmer's passing and four thrilling major championships to the opening of Topgolf Las Vegas and the return of Tiger Woods, Golf Digest kept its two million social media followers updated with 25,000 Facebook posts, tweets, Instagrams and Snaps. Among all those messages, here are the ones that went most viral.

TOP FACEBOOK VIDEOS

1. That infamous Ryder Cup heckler: 1.95 million views.

2. Topgolf Las Vegas: 1.5 million views.

3. That guy who tried to hit a shot off ice: 1.1 million views.

TOP FACEBOOK PHOTOS

1. Our announcement of Arnie's passing reached 16 million people.

2. This New Year's resolution reached 2.5 million people.

3. Our countdown to the Masters reached 1 million people.

TOP INSTAGRAM VIDEOS

1. Because partying at Topgolf Las Vegas is insane: 450,000 views._

View on Instagram

2. Ciara's golf swing attracted plenty of attention: 352,000 views.

View on Instagram

3. Ryder Cup celebrations got out of control: 335,000 views.

View on Instagram

TOP INSTAGRAM PHOTOS

1. Rickie's shrug reached 550,000 people.

View on Instagram

2. Our announcement of Arnie's passing reached 500,000 people.

View on Instagram

3. The return of Tiger's fist-pump reached 400,000 people.

View on Instagram

4. Henrik's scoring record reached 375,000 people.

View on Instagram

TOP TWEETS

1. Arnie's passing generated more than 4 million impressions.

2. Niall Horan's golf swing attracted more than 5 million people.

3. The announcement of Nike's departure from the golf equipment industry generated 500,000 impressions.

