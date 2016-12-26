In a year that included everything from Arnold Palmer's passing and four thrilling major championships to the opening of Topgolf Las Vegas and the return of Tiger Woods, Golf Digest kept its two million social media followers updated with 25,000 Facebook posts, tweets, Instagrams and Snaps. Among all those messages, here are the ones that went most viral.

TOP FACEBOOK VIDEOS

1. That infamous Ryder Cup heckler: 1.95 million views.

2. Topgolf Las Vegas: 1.5 million views.

3. That guy who tried to hit a shot off ice: 1.1 million views.

TOP FACEBOOK PHOTOS

1. Our announcement of Arnie's passing reached 16 million people.

2. This New Year's resolution reached 2.5 million people.

3. Our countdown to the Masters reached 1 million people.

TOP INSTAGRAM VIDEOS

1. Because partying at Topgolf Las Vegas is insane: 450,000 views._

2. Ciara's golf swing attracted plenty of attention: 352,000 views.

3. Ryder Cup celebrations got out of control: 335,000 views.

TOP INSTAGRAM PHOTOS

1. Rickie's shrug reached 550,000 people.

2. Our announcement of Arnie's passing reached 500,000 people.

3. The return of Tiger's fist-pump reached 400,000 people.

4. Henrik's scoring record reached 375,000 people.

TOP TWEETS

1. Arnie's passing generated more than 4 million impressions.

2. Niall Horan's golf swing attracted more than 5 million people.

3. The announcement of Nike's departure from the golf equipment industry generated 500,000 impressions.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS