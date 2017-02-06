The Donald made as much news for his expanding involvement in golf as he did anything in 2014. The 68-year-old purchased Ireland&#39;s Doonbeg G.C. and Scotland&#39;s Turnberry Resort, earned praise from tour pros for his renovated Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral in Florida and saw Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey get awarded the 2022 PGA Championship. Meanwhile, his highly anticipated contribution to public golf, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx, is scheduled to open in spring 2015 and he has hired Tiger Woods to design a second Trump course in Dubai.
Gambling2 hours ago

Only Jordan Spieth has better Masters odds than Hideki Matsuyama now

541146101JL00392_144th_Open
Ross Kinnaird/R&A

The days of Hideki Matsuyama being a great value bet to win the Masters are over. Well, unless you still think he's a steal at 10/1 -- which wouldn't be an unreasonable argument at the rate he's going.

That's the number Westgate Las Vegas Superbook has moved the red-hot Matsuyama to in its latest edition of Masters odds following his latest victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Matsuyama, 24, now has two wins and two runner-ups in seven starts to begin the 2016-2017 PGA Tour season. And that doesn't even include him taking down a small, but star-studded field at the Hero World Challenge in December.

RELATED: How Hideki Matsuyama is great -- without being a great putter

Matsuyama's 10-to-1 Masters odds match those given to World No. 1 Jason Day and four-time major champ Rory McIlroy. Only tournament favorite Jordan Spieth (8/1), has lower odds currently.

Dustin Johnson (12/1) and Justin Rose (15/1) come next, followed by two-time Masters champ Bubba Watson (20/1). Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, who also has a pair of wins already this season, make up the foursome listed at 25/1.

Going in the opposite direction of Matsuyama is Tiger Woods. Following his 24-birdie performance at the Hero World Challenge, Woods moved to 20/1, but he's been severely downgraded to 50/1 after an ugly missed cut at Torrey Pines and a potentially disastrous withdrawal in Dubai.

Matsuyama is also down to 8/1 to win the FedEx Cup, tied with Day and Spieth. McIlroy and Johnson are the co-favorites at 7/1.

Matsuyama, who finished T-7 and solo fifth at Augusta National the past two years, opened at 30/1 to win the Masters in August. As good as his backers felt about his chances then, they're feeling even better about that bet now.

RELATED: This new set of Tiger prop bets is just sad

