Only Jordan Spieth has better Masters odds than Hideki Matsuyama now

The days of Hideki Matsuyama being a great value bet to win the Masters are over. Well, unless you still think he's a steal at 10/1 -- which wouldn't be an unreasonable argument at the rate he's going.

That's the number Westgate Las Vegas Superbook has moved the red-hot Matsuyama to in its latest edition of Masters odds following his latest victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Matsuyama, 24, now has two wins and two runner-ups in seven starts to begin the 2016-2017 PGA Tour season. And that doesn't even include him taking down a small, but star-studded field at the Hero World Challenge in December.

RELATED: How Hideki Matsuyama is great -- without being a great putter

Matsuyama's 10-to-1 Masters odds match those given to World No. 1 Jason Day and four-time major champ Rory McIlroy. Only tournament favorite Jordan Spieth (8/1), has lower odds currently.

Dustin Johnson (12/1) and Justin Rose (15/1) come next, followed by two-time Masters champ Bubba Watson (20/1). Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, who also has a pair of wins already this season, make up the foursome listed at 25/1.

Going in the opposite direction of Matsuyama is Tiger Woods. Following his 24-birdie performance at the Hero World Challenge, Woods moved to 20/1, but he's been severely downgraded to 50/1 after an ugly missed cut at Torrey Pines and a potentially disastrous withdrawal in Dubai.

Matsuyama is also down to 8/1 to win the FedEx Cup, tied with Day and Spieth. McIlroy and Johnson are the co-favorites at 7/1.

Matsuyama, who finished T-7 and solo fifth at Augusta National the past two years, opened at 30/1 to win the Masters in August. As good as his backers felt about his chances then, they're feeling even better about that bet now.

RELATED: This new set of Tiger prop bets is just sad

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS