SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 27: Tiger Woods tips his cap to the gallery as he exits the final hole of the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North Golf Course on January 27, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Gambling

If you're a Tiger Woods fan, this new set of prop bets will make you really sad

2 minutes ago
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 02: Tiger Woods of the USA reacts to his tee shot on the 1st hole during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Missing Links

On Tiger Woods: ‘Is it just a temporary setback or are these the sad, final death throes?’

3 hours ago
Bowditch.jpg
Golf World

PGA Tour's Steven Bowditch arrested for Extreme DUI early Friday

17 hours ago
Missing Links3 hours ago

On Tiger Woods: ‘Is it just a temporary setback or are these the sad, final death throes?’

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 02: Tiger Woods of the USA reacts to his tee shot on the 1st hole during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Ross Kinnaird
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 02: Tiger Woods of the USA reacts to his tee shot on the 1st hole during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Stories of interest you might have missed…

“What is beyond dispute is [Tiger] Woods’s trip to the Emirates was a shambles from start to finish. Tiger can insist all he likes that he was in no pain during his horrific first round 77 but it looked as plain as day that he was unfit for the purpose of playing tournament golf. Certainly, few would argue with the striking headline on the Golf Channel website proclaiming he looked like the oldest 41-year-old golfer in the world.”

So writes Derek Lawrenson in the Daily Mail before asking this question in the wake of Woods’ withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic before the second round began:

“Is it just a temporary setback or are these the sad, final death throes for perhaps the greatest golfer of all time?”

John Peterson: ‘I have severely underachieved’

“It is hard to take your eyes off John Peterson’s wedding video. The tuxedoed golfer performs a solo dance that is half Charleston, half magician trying to bust out of a straitjacket. He cradles a Whataburger bag, french fry dangling from his mouth.

“It is a portrait of a man who oozes confidence.

“It is what made his comments after shooting a 5-under 66 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Thursday a bit surprising.

“‘In my opinion, I have severely underachieved, and I think a lot of people that are around the PGA Tour who have been here for a while would agree with me,’ he said.”

Arizona Republic columnist Paola Boivin with the story on Peterson and his introspection.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

The NFL Playoffs' Great (Golfing) QBs

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopMissing Links: Woods now 56th in world, eligibility…
    The LoopA Rolls-Royce for the golfer who has everything
    The LoopMcIlroy: 'I'll give it a go' on par 4 o…