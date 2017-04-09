AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Justin Rose of England waves on the eighth green during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
By
US actor mark wahlberg follows golfers during Round 4 of the 80th Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2016, in Augusta, Georgia. / AFP / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
NICHOLAS KAMM
US actor mark wahlberg follows golfers during Round 4 of the 80th Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2016, in Augusta, Georgia. / AFP / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Celebrity sightings at the Masters aren’t all that unusual, particularly when the celebrity is a golf nut like Mark Wahlberg. We’ve documented the various ways that the actor has taken his golf habit to great heights, from his obsessive winter practice, his cardio golf routine and, of course, his amazing backyard golf facility.

On Sunday, Wahlberg was in the Augusta National golf shop -- no, he wasn't wearing a green jacket, but rather a t-shirt and work boots -- biding his time before the twosome of Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth teed off on the first hole in the second to last twosome. Asked if he had a favorite, Wahlberg (accompanied by two impressively sized body guards), admitted he was pulling for Fowler to claim his first major title.

A bystander noted Spieth was going to be hard to ignore. Wahlberg, to be on the safe side, noted: “I wouldn’t mind that either.”

