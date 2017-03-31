Must Reads
Director Jason Connery (center) discusses a scene with Jack Lowden (left) and Peter Mullan, who play Young and Old Tom Morris, during the shooting of &quot;Tommy&#39;s Honour.&quot;

Golf Digest Podcast: ‘Tommy’s Honour’ director Jason Connery explains why his new film isn’t really a golf movie

161214-costco-golf-ball-th.png

Ball Wars: Costco files lawsuit against Acushnet

Odyssey expands O-Works line with new options

Three popular head styles available in white/black/white color contrast
odyssey-oworks-7-WBW-.jpg

Odyssey putters have seen some early traction with its O-Works line and now is offering another option for consumers by producing three models (#1 Wide, #7 and #9) with a white/black/white color contrast similar to its Versa striping on previous models.

All of the putters boast the company’s “microhinge technology.” As it sounds, microhinge is the use of small “hinges” on the face of the putter that flex and then rebound at impact, propelling the ball toward the hole with a forward roll the company says is twice that of its Fusion RX insert.

To achieve this the company used a stainless steel plate backed by a soft elastomer inner layer. The plate is then populated with microhinges. The entire production process takes 23 steps.

The three white/black/white putters will sell for $230, the same price as the rest of the O-Works line.

