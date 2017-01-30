Oddsmakers lose faith in Tiger Woods after his missed cut at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 27: Tiger Woods reacts to his second shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North Golf Course on January 27, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
It was just one tournament, but Tiger Woods' performance at Torrey Pines doesn't seem to have impressed sportsbooks around the world. In fact, it looks like they've lost a little faith in the 14-time major champ.

Following a missed cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, Woods' odds to win the Masters according to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook have moved from 20/1 to 25/1. Jordan Spieth is now the favorite by himself at 8/1 with World No. 1 Jason Day, who also missed the cut at Torrey Pines, and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy out with a rib injury, both falling to 10/1.

More telling with Woods is a new wager that's surfaced this week at BookMaker.eu. The sportsbook is offering odds on whether Woods will make the cut in his next three events -- and he's a huge underdog to stick around for the weekend at all three.

RELATED: A Vegas oddsmaker on how golf betting lines are set

BookMaker lists Woods at +600 (risk $100 to win $600) to make the cut in his next three events (Dubai Desert Classic, Genesis Open and Honda Classic). Woods making just one of three cuts is the favorite at -105, followed by him making two at -135. The odds of him missing the cut at all three events is +250, meaning the sportsbook thinks it's more than twice as likely Woods will miss all three cuts than make all three cuts. Crazy times, indeed.

In a separate bet on BookMaker, Woods, who sat out the entire 2015-2016 PGA Tour season following two back surgeries, remains a -550 favorite to start all three events. He's +350 to withdraw before any of them start.

Woods' missed cut at Torrey Pines was the first of four tournaments he plans to play in a five-week span. He'll tee it up on the European Tour this week at the Dubai Desert Classic, take a week off and then play back-to-back weeks at the Genesis Open at Riviera and the Honda Classic at PGA National. Woods has won twice in Dubai, but never the other two events. Then again, his incredible track record of eight wins at Torrey Pines didn't do much for him last week.

And then there's this remarkable stat. In Woods' first 13 full seasons on the PGA Tour, he missed a total of four cuts. But he's now missed the cut seven times in his past 16 official starts.

RELATED: What to make of Tiger Woods' short (but happy) return

