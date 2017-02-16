Must Reads
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 10: Donald Trump during the first round of the 2005 AT&amp;T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Club in Pebble Beach, California on February 10, 2005. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Donald Trump And His Golf Driver

Brooke-Henderson-riding-greens-roller.jpg

Could Brooke Henderson Be Canada's Best Golfer Ever?

The founding phenom Young Tom Morris (played by actor Jack Lowden) won four Open Championships before his tragic death at age 24.

'Tommy's Honour' Captures The Game's Roots In St. Andrews

October Golf Gear bags6 hours ago

October Golf Gear bags show military-inspired compartmentalization, customization

By
Stand_Bag_01A.jpg

The new golf bags from October Golf Gear, at least according to company founder and CEO Romeo Filip, is merely the natural evolution of adjustability and customization in golf, all thanks to some military-inspired efficiency.

The October Golf Gear bag system is one borne out of personal practicality, Filip says.

“I just noticed that my bag didn’t have certain pockets that I needed, whether it was enough space for water or a place to store my sunglasses,” he said. “It was really more of a personal need than it was ‘I really want to get into the golf business.’”

Filip’s solution is a collection of golf bags that come with more than a dozen optional accessory pockets that can be clipped to a central back rail. A former Marine, he says the idea is based on the military’s compartmentalized carrying system known as MOLLE, or Modular Lightweight Load-carrying Equipment.

October Golf Gear offers four standard “kits” (stand bag, cart bag, staff bag and Sunday bag), and each comes with a number of standard pocket options (five on the stand bag, seven on the cart bag and two on the Sunday bag, for example). But bags can be assembled (and reconfigured) in any way a player chooses, thanks to the 15 optional components offered on the October Golf Gear menu. Among the accessories that can be clipped to the bag are pouches for cigars, crush proof watch case, rangefinders, water packs, speakers and even a tablet, as well as various sizes of ball, apparel and other storage pockets.

“My main concept when I first thought of the bag was to just go back to my military gear that I wore,” said Filip, who based the name for his company on the month he and his wife met, got engaged and were married. “We had all these different types of utility belts that I could exchange magazine pouches for grenade pouches or extra canteens or another compass.

“Our system still looks like a golf bag but it has the flexibility of the military system. It kind of serves both the golf and the modular system without looking like some kind of spaceship on the golf course.”

The October Golf Gear bags start at $80 for the Sunday bag kit ($200 for the stand bag, $220 for the cart bag and $280 for the staff bag). Attachments range between $12 and $35.

Trending Now
Golf Equipment

What's In My Bag: Jon Rahm

Golf Equipment

Callaway Golf purchases bag/apparel manufacturer Ogio for $75.5 million in cash

Golf Equipment

TaylorMade Will Make Donation With New Junior Sets

The Loop

We've got upwards of 1 million reasons somebody might want to slap their logo on Martin Kaymer's golf bag

Golf Equipment

Nike bag makes like a driver and goes adjustable

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf EquipmentTaylorMade Will Make Donation With New Junior Sets
    Golf EquipmentWhat's In My Bag: Jon Rahm
    The LoopWe've got upwards of 1 million reasons somebody…