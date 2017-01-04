20. Oak Hill Country Club (East)

Donald Ross (1925)/Robert Trent Jones (R. 1955, 1967)/George Fazio & Tom Fazio, (R. 1979)/Tom Fazio (R. 2002, 2010)

Back in 1979, George Fazio and nephew Tom were roundly criticized by Donald Ross fans for removing a classic Ross par 4 on Oak Hill East and replacing it with two new holes, including the bowl-shaped par-3 sixth, which would later become the scene of four aces in two hours during the second round of the 1989 U.S. Open. They also built a pond on another par 3 and relocated the green on the par-4 18th. There is talk that the club may remodel those holes, to bring them more in line with Donald Ross' original style. One or more Ross holes may even be re-established. If it happens, it will likely occur before Oak Hill hosts the 2023 PGA Championship.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 1966. Highest ranking: No. 10, 2003-04. Previous ranking: No. 16

Panelist comments:

“A fantastic championship venue: Oak Hill doesn't let up for a single shot with relatively narrow fairways, enough length and just enough water to make things difficult."

"Traditionalists who appreciate history will have this in their top courses in the United States. The club's superb golf history is on display on its wall of champions in the clubhouse."

"Oak Hill East is the quintessential "parkland" golf course. Lush rough, huge trees, great movement in both directions, elevation changes and a setting that is all golf."

"Incredible views from every tee. The course does not depend on surrounding beauty to make it great -- the holes themselves provide wonderful golf views."

Pinterest Stephen Szurlej Hole No. 5

Pinterest Stephen Szurlej Hole No. 6

Pinterest Stephen Szurlej Hole No. 15