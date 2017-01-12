Now THIS is how you hit a golf shot off a frozen pond

Toward the end of 2016, a video went viral of one of the worst -- and most dangerous -- golf shot fails we've ever seen. In it, a golfer attempted to hit a golf ball on an icy pond, but when he whiffed, he lost his balance, fell and cracked the ice, and wound up swimming in freezing water.

If you need a refresher, here it is. If you don't need a refresher, here it is:

Fast forward a month and Instagram user @captainchome shared a video of a shot from a similar lie. This time, a perfect explosion shot is pulled off. Check it out:

Now THAT is how you hit a shot off a frozen pond, folks. Not that you should ever try it yourself.

