Remember Patrick Cantlay? The former phenom makes his long-awaited PGA Tour return at Pebble Beach

Under Armour announces golf bag collection

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am celebrity field dominated by an old Hollywood enclave

Notah Begay III: Tiger Woods' workouts "drastically different" after surgery

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 03: Tiger Woods of the United States makes his way to the clubhouse during the second round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 3, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Opinions and theories have run rampant regarding Tiger Woods' WD from the Dubai Desert Classic. A popular stance is that the 16-hour flight did a number on his back. Others believe the 14-time major winner pulled out for precautionary reasons, and some think that this fickle condition is the new normal.

Agent Mark Steinberg told Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard there is "no update" on Tiger's health or his availability for next week's Genesis Open, fueling speculation on Woods' future for another week. However, there is one conjecture we can put to bed.

Speaking on "Golf Central," analyst and Woods' confidant Notah Begay III spoke to the rumors that Tiger's back spams stemmed from increased activity in the gym.

"I've been there, I've seen it, I've worked out at his house in his home gym, and it's dramatically different," Begay said on Golf Channel. "It's less intense, more focused on stability to certain areas. I don't think there are many athletes that could have come back from something like this, and to be where he's at in this entire process is a positive."

RELATED: Tiger Woods' former coach: Woods "unlikely" to regain form

The workout speculation is nothing new to Woods, and has been charged to other players like Rory McIlroy. Whatever past validity those claims warranted, Begay insists the Dubai incident is merely part of Woods' comeback process.

"All of a sudden you have to do a re-evaluation of, 'What am I capable of?'" Begay said. "'What are my thresholds, and what are we going to do to make adjustments moving forward?' And I think that's where we are right now."

Off this week, Woods is scheduled to play at the Genesis Open at Riviera, followed by an appearance at the Honda Classic.

