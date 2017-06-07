Must Reads
shinnecock-hills-aerial.jpg

The Best Courses In Every State

CHASKA, MN - OCTOBER 01: Phil Mickelson of Team USA shakes hands with Martin Kaymer of Team Europe after clinching a 2&amp;1 victory on the 17th hole green during afternoon fourball matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on October 1, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)

Martin Kaymer, Phil Mickelson and a game 'still breeding decent human beings'

CHASKA, MN - AUGUST 16: Tiger Woods (R) reacts to his tee shot on the 17th hole as caddie Steve Williams walks off during the final round of the 91st PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club on August 16, 2009 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The sad story of Tiger Woods grows even sadder

Do This, Not That7 hours ago

No-Chunk Chipping: Stand Closer To Simplify Your Swing

By
Photos by
Butch-Harmon-wrong-setup-chipping.jpg
Dom Furore

Chipping isn't complicated, but a lot of golfers make it so. One issue I see is that they stand too far from the ball, like they're hitting an iron shot (above). From there, the club swings around the body on a circular arc—good for the full swing but bad for chipping. That bigger motion makes you slow the club down before impact for fear of hitting the ball too far. You wind up chunking it.

To simplify things, get closer to the ball with the shaft more vertical. Feel like the clubhead is up on its toe (below). This sets up a straighter swing path, with the clubface always looking down the line you want to hit the ball, not rotating open and closed. Plus, the swing will be shorter, so less can go wrong.

Dom Furore

Try this routine: First, step in with your back foot, directly across from the ball and about 10 inches from it. Then, aim the clubface at your target. Finally, step in with your front foot—that'll help settle your weight forward, where it needs to be throughout the swing. Make sure the shaft is leaning a bit toward the target, and then it's just a simple brush back and through.

Dom Furore

HOW TO ADD FEEL
I use my putting grip when chipping because it gives me better feel—and little chips are serious feel shots. It also gets me in a putting mind-set, feeling more "over the ball" and zoned in on a target. All you're trying to do is get the ball over the grass in front of you and let it run out. Why land it on the green instead of the fringe? The bounce is more predictable.

Butch Harmon is a Golf Digest Teaching Professional.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending Now
Golf Instruction

Tip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact

Magazine

Q&A with Dustin Johnson: 'I'm Over It.'

Golf Instruction

Jim Flick And Jack Nicklaus: Turn Don't Slide

Golf Instruction

Flick: Left Wind: Grip Down

Golf Instruction

Jack Nicklaus: How To Stop Topping

Related
Golf InstructionJim Flick And Jack Nicklaus: Turn Don't Slide
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFlick: Left Wind: Grip Down
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection