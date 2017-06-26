Nintendo to revive the glory days of awful graphics and brutal gameplay with the SNES Classic

Hate modern technology? Do lifelike graphics, incredible gameplay, and immersive open world experiences make you pine for a bygone era of squinting at seizure-inducing pixels on your dad's tiny tube TV? Then you're in luck, presumed fan of early-bird specials and Star Trek on TV. On Monday, former console titan-turned-niche nostalgia peddler, Nintendo, announced the SNES Classic, a bit-for-bit remake of the original Super Nintendo Entertainment system with 21 classic games built in and an HDMI port so you can use it on your grandson's 4K flatscreen while opening up a can of Super Mario Kart whoopass on his fragile Gen Z emotional complex.

Like last year's impossible-to-find NES Classic, the SNES Classic will retail for $80, come with two controllers, and also be impossible to find. But hey, you walked uphill to school both ways and had to rely on quarters for contact with the outside world, so you know what struggle feels like. Hell, you practically invented it. So in that spirit, check out the full list of games you'll almost certainly be missing out on come September (including the never-before-released Star Fox 2) below.

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO

Kirby Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Yoshi’s Island

