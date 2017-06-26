Trending
Nintendo to revive the glory days of awful graphics and brutal gameplay with the SNES Classic

By
3 hours ago
snes-classic-b63d744addac81d7.jpg
Nintendo

Hate modern technology? Do lifelike graphics, incredible gameplay, and immersive open world experiences make you pine for a bygone era of squinting at seizure-inducing pixels on your dad's tiny tube TV? Then you're in luck, presumed fan of early-bird specials and Star Trek on TV. On Monday, former console titan-turned-niche nostalgia peddler, Nintendo, announced the SNES Classic, a bit-for-bit remake of the original Super Nintendo Entertainment system with 21 classic games built in and an HDMI port so you can use it on your grandson's 4K flatscreen while opening up a can of Super Mario Kart whoopass on his fragile Gen Z emotional complex.

Like last year's impossible-to-find NES Classic, the SNES Classic will retail for $80, come with two controllers, and also be impossible to find. But hey, you walked uphill to school both ways and had to rely on quarters for contact with the outside world, so you know what struggle feels like. Hell, you practically invented it. So in that spirit, check out the full list of games you'll almost certainly be missing out on come September (including the never-before-released Star Fox 2) below.

  • Contra III: The Alien Wars

  • Donkey Kong Country

  • EarthBound

  • Final Fantasy III

  • F-ZERO

  • Kirby Super Star

  • Kirby’s Dream Course

  • The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

  • Mega Man X

  • Secret of Mana

  • Star Fox

  • Star Fox 2

  • Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

  • Super Castlevania IV

  • Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts

  • Super Mario Kart

  • Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

  • Super Mario World

  • Super Metroid

  • Super Punch-Out!!

  • Yoshi’s Island

