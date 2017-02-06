Air_Jordan_I_Golf_original.jpg
Nike announces Air Jordan I Golf Shoe

an hour ago
Nike has announced a new iteration of the iconic Air Jordan shoe: the Air Jordan I Golf Shoe. With a hat tip back to the ‘80’s when the first Air Jordan was released, this shoe is a retro-looking high top. Michael Jordan remembers the first Air Jordan, saying, “The Air Jordan I was the first sneaker that really pushed the limits on what was acceptable. It’s like being a young kid, when his parents say he can’t do something but he wants to do it. I felt like I wanted to be different.”

The Air Jordan Golf Shoe has more padding than the first Air Jordan basketball shoe. It also has the obvious difference of having spikes on the bottom. The upper is made of waterproof leather, so you don’t have to give up dry comfort for style. The shoes will be available in two color options: a white, black and red combination, and a white and metallic option.

Look for the Air Jordan Golf Shoe to become available February 10th for $200 on nike.com and at certain stores.

