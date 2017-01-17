Augusta-National-garden.jpg
Augusta National passions

Augusta National passion: A 12th-hole garden and a Twitter countdown to the Masters

an hour ago
Nick Watney Fresno State bag
Gear alert

Nick Watney spotted with old-school carry bag on the practice green at the CareerBuilder Challenge

an hour ago
Thomas-car.png
News

Justin Thomas celebrates Hawaii wins by purchasing custom Range Rover

2 hours ago
Gear alertan hour ago

Nick Watney spotted with old-school carry bag on the practice green at the CareerBuilder Challenge

LA QUINTA, Calif. -- Usually, spotting a college-stamped carry bag on a PGA Tour practice range or putting green means an amateur player is in the field. Quite the opposite was true early in the week at the CareerBuilder Challenge.

The Fresno State University bag spotted on the putting green on Tuesday at the CareerBuilder Challenge belonged to five-time PGA Tour winner Nick Watney. This is no amateur -- just a guy who has amassed more than $24 million -- and one of the more successful players over the past decade or so.

Watney went back to his roots early in the week at PGA West. Having recently signed a metalwoods contract with TaylorMade, Watney has the luxury of sporting the college-inspired bag early in the week. Will we see it on Thursday when he tees it up?

"That's probably not likely," Watney said. "It's just a cool thing for now."

The Fresno native said he attended a fundraiser near home over the past couple weeks and picked up the bag. So he thought, 'Why not give an ode to his alma mater?' Watney graduated from the university, where his uncle was his college coach, in 2003, and so giving a little love to his playing in his home state this week make sense.

Just the sight of a tour pro not having a logoed-up bag was a unique site. At least for a couple days. Watney's not likely to go long without a sponsorship for that bag.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopEven with precise, high-tech manufacturing, replica…
    The LoopWatney makes up for lackluster season with Barclays win
    The LoopNick Watney to sit out rest of 2016 season