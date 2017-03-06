Must Reads
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 04: Jordan Spieth moves his ball after getting a ruling from PGA TOUR Rules Official Ken Tackett after his ball was hit by Sam Brazel&#39;s ball in a greenside bunker on the eighth hole during the third round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on March 4, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)

Your Reactions To The New Rules Of Golf

OAKMONT, PA - JUNE 19: Dustin Johnson of the United States celebrates a par save on the 16th green during the final round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 19, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Winner's Bag: Dustin Johnson, WGC-Mexico Championship

futbol.png

Fútbol Broadcasters Announcing Golf Is The Best Thing You'll Watch Today

2 hours ago

Niall Horan Gets Our Arnie Award And Helps Guide The Game's Talent

By
Photos by
Niall-Horan-portrait.jpg

Nerd isn't a term normally associated with pop sensation Niall Horan, except perhaps when it comes to golf. One of the music industry's biggest stars—the first artist to debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Social 50 Chart with his single "This Town" late last year—the 23-year-old Irishman is crazy about the game. "Now that we've taken a break as a band," he says of his mates with One Direction, "I'm an absolute golf geek."

Though Horan's first love is music, his passion for all sports, especially golf, runs deep. "It was around the time of Tiger's domination, and I loved staying up late to watch," he said. "The Masters is the one I remember most, especially that Tiger chip-in in 2005."

It was around that time Horan joined the local golf club in his hometown, Mullingar, with a few friends. He was hooked from the beginning. So much so that when later touring he would often sneak away for a round with bandmate Harry Styles.

"My schedule has allowed me to get across to the Masters and Ryder Cup and enjoy some of the best golf events in the world firsthand," Horan says. "I've also been able to play a lot more and get my handicap down to single figures."

“I appreciate how lucky I am to be in this position.”

Watch the video: Niall Horan Interviewed While Hitting Golf Balls into a Pool

It helps when you can lean on pals like Rory McIlroy for lessons. The four-time major winner grew up a couple of hours away in Northern Ireland, and the two have become good friends through the game, with Horan having caddied for McIlroy in the Masters' annual Par-3 Contest in 2015.

Horan is just as serious about giving back, too. Last year, he teamed up with Justin Rose and his wife, Kate, for a charity event and sent a signed guitar to Jason Day for auction at another function.

Extending his generosity to those in need has been important to Horan throughout his career and he has been involved in a number of other charitable endeavors as well, which is why he's being honored by Golf Digest with an Arnie Award.

Photo by Dom Furore

"I appreciate how lucky I am to be in this position," said Horan, who helped raise nearly a million pounds for Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens and the Kate and Justin Rose Foundation designed to fight childhood hunger in the United States. "From the very start of the band, we've all made an effort to give back as much as we could." Next on the radar: the Masters Tournament Foundation, which invests in development programs for golf.

He's not stopping there, either. Horan has also launched Modest! Golf Management, a boutique representation agency focused on the game's rising young talent.

"I wanted to get into supporting the next generation of golfers, and obviously I feel myself and my management company, who have a long history of looking after clients and all their needs from schedule planning to corporate deals, are very well placed to do this," he says.

"We brought in Mark McDonnell and Ian Watts, who between them have 30 years' experience in the golf industry, to assist us."

Already, they've signed two-time South African amateur champion Thriston Lawrence and Italian standout Guido Migliozzi, and hope to add about 10 more players to their stable.

"It's a fun way to get more connected to golf," Horan says. "I feel like my time growing up in the spotlight, with all the contracts we signed as a band and the media stuff we dealt with, I can help these young guys."

“I wanted to get into supporting the next generation of golfers.”

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending Now
The Loop

Niall Horan says Rory McIlroy will sing at an upcoming One Direction concert

The Loop

Harry Styles casually stopped by Scotty Cameron's studio while on tour

The Loop

Rory McIlroy's Masters Par 3 contest caddie probably has a few more female fans than he does

The Loop

Niall Horan's golf swing is actually pretty good

Magazine

Golfers Who Give Back: Jake Owen

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopRory McIlroy's Masters Par 3 contest caddie pro…
    The LoopNiall Horan says Rory McIlroy will sing at an upcom…
    The LoopNiall Horan's golf swing is actually pretty good