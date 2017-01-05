170105-tiger-woods-la-costa-th.png
Throwback

Watch the clutch, BOLD shot Tiger Woods hit to win the PGA Tour's season opener 20 years ago

41 minutes ago
Tiger Woods Donald Trump.jpeg
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods explains why he didn't play a match against Donald Trump

2 hours ago
LA QUINTA, CA - JANUARY 25: Pat Perez (R) is congratulated by tournament host Arnold Palmer after Perez&#39; three stroke victory on the Palmer Private course at PGA West during the final round of the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic on January 25, 2009 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
The King

Arnold Palmer to receive a star on Palm Springs Walk of Stars

2 hours ago
News & Tours2 hours ago

NFL star Ben Roethlisberger hopes kids choose golf over football

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Getty Images
PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

The NFL's list of health concerns have parents hesitant -- including the President of the United States -- to enroll their children into football at the youth level. While the league insists it's doing everything it can towards player safety, perhaps the biggest indictment against the sport is its biggest stars trying to keep their kids out of the game. Add Ben Roethlisberger as one of the concerned.

The two-time Super Bowl champ told Dan Patrick on Wednesday that, while his little ones are free to pursue their interests, his goal is to aim them in another sport's direction.

“I will encourage my kids to do whatever they want to do and love to, whatever it is,” Roethlisberger said. “Hopefully it’s golf, though.”

Roethlisberger is no stranger to golf. He once participated in Golf Digest's U.S. Open Challenge at Bethpage Black, and recently made news when Donald Trump insisted the quarterback hit a ball so hard that it killed a tree.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopRead Peyton Manning's letter to Crooked Stick s…
    The LoopMistakes and misruling: Phil Mickelson and Zach Joh…
    The LoopMike Ditka recommends kids "ought to try golf&…