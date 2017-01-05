NFL star Ben Roethlisberger hopes kids choose golf over football

The NFL's list of health concerns have parents hesitant -- including the President of the United States -- to enroll their children into football at the youth level. While the league insists it's doing everything it can towards player safety, perhaps the biggest indictment against the sport is its biggest stars trying to keep their kids out of the game. Add Ben Roethlisberger as one of the concerned.

The two-time Super Bowl champ told Dan Patrick on Wednesday that, while his little ones are free to pursue their interests, his goal is to aim them in another sport's direction.

“I will encourage my kids to do whatever they want to do and love to, whatever it is,” Roethlisberger said. “Hopefully it’s golf, though.”

Roethlisberger is no stranger to golf. He once participated in Golf Digest's U.S. Open Challenge at Bethpage Black, and recently made news when Donald Trump insisted the quarterback hit a ball so hard that it killed a tree.

