Brock Osweiler
Viral Video

NFL player gets fooled by the ol' fake snake prank on golf course

4 hours ago
Mystery Green Jacket.png
Auctions

Want an authentic Augusta National green jacket? One is up for auction

5 hours ago
Screen Shot 2017-03-28 at 3.23.45 PM.png
Golf Is Hard

This Instagram account's videos prove that golf can be infuriating

5 hours ago
Viral Video4 hours ago

NFL player gets fooled by the ol' fake snake prank on golf course

By

The last 14 months have been a roller coaster ride for Brock Osweiler. He won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos and signed a four-year, $72 million contract -- $37 million guaranteed -- with the Houston Texans. On the opposite end of the spectrum, his play was so bad that he was benched in the midst of a playoff run, and the Texans had to attach a second-round pick to Osweiler just to trade him this offseason. Worse, he was sent to (gulp) the Cleveland Browns.

So it stands to reason that the 26-year-old Osweiler took to the golf course to find solace. Alas, instead of serenity, the gunslinger was fooled by the ol' fake snake prank:

Loading

View on Instagram

Not a cool move, especially given Osweiler's proximity to wild thorns and cactus. Then again, Browns fans have to be pleased. They haven't had an offensive player move that fast in decades.

RELATED: The 22 Do's and Don'ts Of Golf Pranks

(H/T: Instagram: hissalot)

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopOur advice to Tony Romo: Quit football, concentrate…
    The LoopMike Ditka recommends kids "ought to try golf&…
    The LoopRead Peyton Manning's letter to Crooked Stick s…