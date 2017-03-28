NFL player gets fooled by the ol' fake snake prank on golf course

The last 14 months have been a roller coaster ride for Brock Osweiler. He won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos and signed a four-year, $72 million contract -- $37 million guaranteed -- with the Houston Texans. On the opposite end of the spectrum, his play was so bad that he was benched in the midst of a playoff run, and the Texans had to attach a second-round pick to Osweiler just to trade him this offseason. Worse, he was sent to (gulp) the Cleveland Browns.

So it stands to reason that the 26-year-old Osweiler took to the golf course to find solace. Alas, instead of serenity, the gunslinger was fooled by the ol' fake snake prank:

Not a cool move, especially given Osweiler's proximity to wild thorns and cactus. Then again, Browns fans have to be pleased. They haven't had an offensive player move that fast in decades.

(H/T: Instagram: hissalot)

