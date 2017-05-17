New stamps will look -- and FEEL -- like a golf ball

Get ready to see some history made at this year's U.S. Open. Golf's national championship will be contested at Erin Hills for the first time -- and a first-of-a-kind series of stamp will be revealed by the United States Postal Service. That's right, we said stamps.

The Postal Service's new "Have a Ball!" campaign will kick off at Erin Hills on June 14, the day before the tournament starts. It will feature forever stamps mimicking the look and feel of balls used in eight different sports, including golf.

According to the Postal Service, the dimple-like texture on the golf ball stamp comes from a special coating is applied during the printing process. Here's a look at all eight:

Look at kickball making it to the big time! Good for kickball. I always thought it was an underrated sport.

Beginning June 14, these stamps will be available in packs of 16 that include two of each. So unfortunately you can't just buy the golf ones.

But you can go to the ceremony, which is part of the USGA's Flag Day, if you have a U.S. Open ticket. Happy stamp collecting.

RELATED: The most grueling U.S. Opens in history

WATCH MORE LOOP VIDEOS