New Ken Doll line teaches kids it’s OK to be whoever you want as long as you live Brooklyn

On Tuesday morning, Mattel—the global toy cartel behind Hot Wheels, Uno, and, of course, Barbie—took to Good Morning America’s Pier 1-furnished stronghold of investigative journalism to announce their new 15-Ken line of diversity-embracing Ken dolls. Featuring black Kens and white Kens, brunette Kens and blonde Kens—even some Kens who like their sweets a little more than other Kens who prefer to wear their hair in buns—the intent was as clear as it was noble: To teach young boys there’s more than one way to be a Ken, no matter what the guys who post pictures of themselves with dead herbivores on Facebook might shout after a day of drinking in the nearest AutoZone parking lot. So in order to celebrate Mattel’s molded plastic beacons of individuality(!), turn up the Lady Gaga (“Born This Way”, obvi) and join us as we introduce you to all 15 of these totally unique, exhaustively representative, one-of-a-kind Kens who are so damn "different" they might actually be the same.
CAMO COMEBACK KEN
Lives In: Brooklyn
Interests: Twitter, thrifting, waiting on the Supreme line
Dream Job: Influencer
"BROAD" MANBUN KEN
Lives In: Brooklyn
Interests: Also Twitter, fidget spinners, food trucks
Dream Job: Barista
“SLIM" MANBUN KEN
Lives In: Brooklyn
Interests: Twitter again, fidget spinners, Instagramming food trucks
Dream Job: Yoga instructor
CHILL IN CHECK KEN
Lives In: Brooklyn
Interests: Twitter too, Weezer, PBRs
Dream Job: DIY venue promoter
CLASSIC COOL KEN
Lives In: Brooklyn
Interests: Print quarterlies (Twitter is sooo tacky), messenger bags, mixology
Dream Job: Content Coordinator
HYPED ON STRIPES KEN
Lives In: Brooklyn
Interests: Live tweeting Game of Thrones spoilers, selfies with bae, pretending to “get” Kendrick Lamar
Dream Job: Telling dad what "PR" stands for every Thanksgiving from now until holidays are banned under Donald Law.
PLAID ON POINT KEN
Lives In: Brooklyn
Interests: Subtweeting, biking once a year, politics (as of November 9th, 2016)
Dream Job: Dog Instagram social media manager
SUPER STRIPES KEN
Lives In: Are we really still doing this?
Interests: Thread tweeting, indie comics, stripes
Dream Job: Graphic designer
PREPPY CHECK KEN
Lives In: Brooklyn, but not the scary parts
Interests: J. Crew, avocado toast, “The Journal”
Dream Job: Starting his own VC with his dad's C.
CALI COOL KEN
Lives In: Silverlake (the Brooklyn of LA)
Interests: Snapchat (but he’s thinking about deleting it, because Instagram Stories), celebrity sightings, surfing (but not actually surfing, because sharks)
Dream Job:
Acting, writing his own screenplay, taking things as they come
TROPICAL VIBES KEN
Lives In: Brooklyn during the summer, Tulum during the winter
Interests: Posting travel photos with no fewer than seven hashtags, Explaining Airbnb to anyone over 40, Repeatedly playing the one Jack Johnson song he knows on guitar until the downstairs neighbors walk off the balcony
Dream Job: Citizen of the world
BLACK & WHITE ORIGINAL KEN
Lives In: Brooklyn, though he likes Austin a lot too
Interests: The word “basic”, cat videos, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Dream Job: Anything that doesn't get in the way of brunch
STYLIN' STRIPES KEN
Lives In: Brooklyn, but is moving to Silicon Valley if he doesn't land a job at Google soon
Interests: Panels, TED talks, chuckling knowingly at the tech jargon on Silicon Valley
Dream Job: Rockstar coder
HIP HOODIE KEN
Lives In: The gym (don’t worry, it's in Brooklyn)
Interests: Leg days, protein, swiping right
Dream Job: Being really, really ridiculously good looking
[Ed. note: The author lives in Brooklyn]