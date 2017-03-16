WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 13: Ernie Els of South Africa poses with the second place team led by their professional Jack Nicklaus of the United States during the Els for Autism pro-am at the Old Palm Golf Club Open on March 13, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
The G.O.A.T.

Jack Nicklaus shot SIX strokes better than his age this week

22 minutes ago
170316-arnold-palmer-vodka-th.png
The King

This cool Arnold Palmer collector's edition Ketel One bottle is now available

an hour ago
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 25: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates after holing a shot for eagle on the 16th hole during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 25, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
St. Patrick's Day

In honor of St. Patrick's Day, here are the 5 best shots from Irish golfers

2 hours ago
Style4 hours ago

New hats from G/Fore continue the focus on fun and flair in golf fashion

By
hats.jpg

Launched in 2011 as a glove-only company, G/Fore keeps evolving as a brand. Mossimo Giannulli’s primary goal from day one remains the same today—he wants to infuse fun and flair into golf while respecting the game’s traditions. In 2011, G/Fore offered one glove in 12 colors. Today, G/Fore has become a go-to company for the coolest accessories in golf, including gloves in more than 25 colors and patterns, shoes, socks, apparel, umbrellas and bags.

But it’s G/Fore’s hats that’ve captured our attention. The company currently offers 20 different caps ($35-50) that range from classic with just a little flair (like an all-white hat with a fashion-forward sew-free finish) to outrageous and eccentric (like a trucker cap that has “FORE PLAY” plastered on its front panel). As a whole, G/Fore’s collection of hats are unlike anything you’ll find elsewhere, allowing you to express yourself in a fun way while looking fashionable and feeling comfortable.

Giannulli picked the three styles he likes best right now (shown above) and says that they, as with everything he designs for G/Fore, “fuse fashion, technology and a sense of humor.” Let’s hope more golf companies start adopting that G/Fore ethos.

Play Alongside the Atlantic at Portugal’s Troia Golf

