New Fujikura Atmos special edition shaft has U.S. Open theme, Folds of Honor connection

The Fujikura Atmos shaft, the latest model from one of the top-played brands on the world’s professional tours, is now being offered in a special limited edition U.S. Open commemorative version.

Proceeds of the sale will fund a Folds of Honor Foundation scholarship. The Folds of Honor Foundation, established by Maj. Dan Rooney who served three tours of duty in Iraq, raises funds to provide educational scholarships to families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States armed forces.

The Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec U.S. Open Limited Edition shaft, which is designed for a consistent feel while producing a low-spin and lower trajectory, tour-preferred ballflight, will feature a red and blue metallic flake pattern against a white background. While the standard Atmos Tour Spec is offered in three ballflight preferences, this limited edition model will be available in only the mid-flight Blue model, in both 60- and 70-gram weights. The Atmos Tour Spec was used by Billy Horschel when he won the AT&T Byron Nelson earlier this year. That week, Fujikura also was the top played wood shaft with more than a quarter of the players using Atmos Tour Spec in their drivers.

To commemorate the 117th U.S. Open, there will only be 117 of each of the weight offerings available. Each shaft is individually numbered and laser etched. Fujikura has had a relationship with the Folds of Honor Foundation for several years and is the exclusive shaft manufacturer to support Folds of Honor.

“I met Major Dan Rooney back in 2012 and he shared his inspirational story that led to the formation of the Folds of Honor Foundation,” said Dave Schnider, president, Fujikura Composites America. “I was really moved to get us involved as the Folds used golf as a way to give back to families of fallen service members. We have been committed to supporting the Folds of Honor Foundation ever since.”

In April, Fujikura also launched a commemorative shaft in the colors of Augusta National for the season’s first major.

The Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec U.S. Open Limited Edition shaft will be available through Fujikura charter dealers ($325).