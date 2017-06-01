Trending
College Golf

NCAA hero Brad Dalke’s mom does the mom thing by kinda, sorta embarrassing him on Twitter

By
3 hours ago

With a legion of fans devoted to the school’s sports programs, it’s no surprise the Oklahoma men’s golf team’s victory on Wednesday over Oregon in the finals of the NCAA Championship would stir up plenty of pride among the Boomer Sooner set. The marquee value of some of the well wishers was fairly impressive.

While Brad Dalke was already well known among golf fans for committing to OU as a 12-year-old, playing in the Masters after finishing runner-up at the U.S. Amateur, taking down Rory McIlroy in a arm-wrestling challenge and taking a sweet selfie with Holly Saunders, his championship clinching victory on Wednesday earned him a new group of admirers.

Jamie Schwaberow

Dalke's reaction after sinking the NCAA championship clinching putt for Oklahoma.

So too did the fact that Dalke delayed a post-victory interview on Golf Channel in order to make sure he got to first share a brief moment with his mom and dad.

In typical mom fashion, Kay Dalke used Twitter to praise her baby boy/explain why there was the delay ... while simultaneously embarrassing him just a smidge.

Let's all say it together ... 1, 2, 3: Awwww!!

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Fails

Watch Stephen A. Smith make wrong NBA Finals picks for past SIX years in hilarious compilation

2 minutes ago
Unmannerly Mascots

Mr. Met fired after giving fans the finger

30 minutes ago
College Golf

NCAA hero Brad Dalke’s mom does the mom thing by kinda, sorta embarrassing him on Twitter

3 hours ago
Golf shoe of the week

Adidas’ new all-white Crossknit Boost is a perfect summer shoe

17 hours ago
Viral Videos

Watch LeBron James and Kevin Durant face off. . . in flag football?

17 hours ago
Golf Fails

Watch a man try to hit golf ball out of a lake, but lose his golf club instead

20 hours ago
WAGs

The WAGs of the Champions League

21 hours ago
Wildlife

This "monster" Texas frog is the stuff of nightmares

a day ago
Decoder

Every athlete statement, helpfully translated into English

a day ago
Tour Life

Rickie Fowler says he'd rather be on vacation with his girlfriend than playing golf, coins...

a day ago
Good Dogs

Meet Davos, a golf ball-retrieving dog who uses his skills to help animals in need

a day ago
Bad Decisions

Tennis player banned from French Open after kissing, groping TV reporter

May 31, 2017
U.S. Open Preview

Good lord, is the rough THICK at Erin Hills ahead of the U.S. Open

May 30, 2017
World Famous Golfers

Eleven golfers make new ESPN 'World Fame' top 100 ranking

May 30, 2017
Hockey Horrors

Ottawa Senators injury list proves hockey is the most brutal sport on earth

May 30, 2017
The Grind

Tiger Woods' sad mug shot, a PGA Tour WAG shows off her arm, and the weirdest side bet...

May 30, 2017
The Loop

The Bachelorette recap: Is this season worth watching?

May 30, 2017
Monday Superlatives

Kevin Durant is the Luckiest Sports Human of the Week

May 29, 2017
Related
Golf News & ToursOklahoma beats Oregon, wins 2017 NCAA men's gol…
Golf News & ToursDefending champion Oregon improbably faces Oklahoma…
Golf News & ToursWatch Vanderbilt, Illinois, Oregon and Oklahoma eac…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection