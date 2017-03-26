170324-nbc-bachelorette-th.png
Good Times

NBC Golf crew crashes a bachelorette party in Austin during WGC-Dell Match Play

3 hours ago
(Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
(Near) Highlight Reels

Zach Johnson came REALLY close to making a hole-in-one on a par 4 at the WGC-Match Play

March 24, 2017
170324-bill-haas-th.png
That's So Match Play

Bill Haas stays alive at the WGC-Dell Match Play with miraculous chip in

March 24, 2017
Good Times3 hours ago

NBC Golf crew crashes a bachelorette party in Austin during WGC-Dell Match Play

By

Golf fans have learned what a fun course Austin Country Club is during this week's WGC-Dell Match Play. But anyone who has ever been to Austin knows how fun of a spot the capital of Texas is. And following a long Saturday of golf, it seems the NBC Golf crew took advantage of the event's location.

RELATED: Riding on Roger Maltbie's golf cart is the best way to watch a tournament

Out and about, the gang -- Dan Hicks, Roger Maltbie, Jimmy Roberts and Gary Koch -- ran into a bachelorette party. And it created a fun photo opportunity.

Are they drinking pickles shots out of actual pickles? Austin rocks, indeed.

The only guy missing from the crew was Johnny Miller. Probably for the best. Analyzing the grain of this week's Bermuda greens probably would have killed the vibe.

RELATED: Johnny Miller says Roger Maltbie is NBC's "P.M. person"

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopWhy golf fans will see some familiar faces on TV at…
    The LoopRickie (and Alexis) steal the show at the Players, …
    The LoopRickie (and Alexis) steal the show at the Players, …