NBC Golf crew crashes a bachelorette party in Austin during WGC-Dell Match Play

Golf fans have learned what a fun course Austin Country Club is during this week's WGC-Dell Match Play. But anyone who has ever been to Austin knows how fun of a spot the capital of Texas is. And following a long Saturday of golf, it seems the NBC Golf crew took advantage of the event's location.

Out and about, the gang -- Dan Hicks, Roger Maltbie, Jimmy Roberts and Gary Koch -- ran into a bachelorette party. And it created a fun photo opportunity.

Are they drinking pickles shots out of actual pickles? Austin rocks, indeed.

The only guy missing from the crew was Johnny Miller. Probably for the best. Analyzing the grain of this week's Bermuda greens probably would have killed the vibe.

