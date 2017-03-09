PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 09: Jim Herman reacts after his putt on the ninth green to end his round during the first round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 9, 2017 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
Valspar Championship

Jim Herman, who shot 62 in Round 1, playing this week because GE's Jack Welch talked him into it

2 hours ago
ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up on the field prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&amp;T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
NFL

Our advice to Tony Romo: Quit football, concentrate on golf

3 hours ago
170309-lydia-ko.png
LPGA

Lydia Ko makes cute "backyard" commercial for LPGA's new New Zealand event

4 hours ago
News7 hours ago

NBA Hall of Famer buys Fred Couples' California mansion

By
couples_house_1.jpg

Fred Couples has put his La Quinta mansion on the market a few times, to no avail. But the former No. 1 player in the world finally found a bidder for his estate last week. And according to a report from the LA Times, the house is transferring to another sports legend.

The 1992 Masters champ's residence will now be occupied by NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West. The man known as "The Logo" played his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers, and currently serves as an executive board member for the Golden State Warriors.

West overtakes a property that boasts four bedrooms in the prestigious Madison Club. The mansion also has a 1,000-foot garage, media room, chef’s kitchen and oversized island. The Mediterranean villa-style home is also furnished, although we doubt Couples will leave his Masters replica trophy behind.

More from The Loop

