Natalie Gulbis mulling run for Congress

Natalie Gulbis is no longer an active LPGA Tour player, appearing in just three events this season. But, according to the Nevada Independent, the 34-year-old is not intending to stay out of the public eye.

Gulbis reportedly met with Republican leaders in Washington, D.C. this week to discuss a potential Congressional run in Nevada’s third district. Though she was born in Sacramento, Gulbis has made Las Vegas her home, assisting in the opening of a Boys & Girls Club in Southern Nevada.

Jacky Rosen, who currently represents the area, is running for Senate, creating a vacated seat.

“Republicans are excited about Gulbis, with her unique backstory and profile, while Democrats have no heir apparent in the Third," a GOP source told the Independent. "Lots of reasons to be confident about our chances here.”

Gulbis, who has one win and made three Solheim Cup appearances in her career, is not a neophyte to the political realm. Gulbis spoke at last summer’s Republican National Convention in Cleveland, and has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.

