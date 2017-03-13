Open Championship4 hours ago

Muirfield's British Open fate hangs in balance as club prepares to announce vote on female members

By
The clubhouse seen in the sunshine on a practice day for the 2013 British Open Golf Championship at Muirfield Golf Course in Gullane, eastern Scotland on July 14, 2013 ahead of the 142nd Open Championship which begins on July 18. It will be the 16th time the East Lothian course has held the championship, Ernie Els will defend the trophy he won at Royal Lytham last year, while Tiger Woods will look to win his 15th major title. AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
AFP/Getty Images
The clubhouse seen in the sunshine on a practice day for the 2013 British Open Golf Championship at Muirfield Golf Course in Gullane, eastern Scotland on July 14, 2013 ahead of the 142nd Open Championship which begins on July 18. It will be the 16th time the East Lothian course has held the championship, Ernie Els will defend the trophy he won at Royal Lytham last year, while Tiger Woods will look to win his 15th major title. AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers says it will announce on Tuesday the results of its latest vote to allow women as members into the club, in the process determining whether its home course, Muirfield, will return to the Open Championship venue.

Last May, the club faced a similar measure, with 64 percent of the membership voting in favor of permitted female members for the first time since the club’s inception in 1744. However, a two-thirds majority was needed for the motion to pass.

On the same day that the club released the results of this vote, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers announced that Muirfield would be taken out of the Open rota after hosting the championship 16 times previously. Slumbers said it would not return to the rota until the club changed its membership policy to allow women.

The R&A’s firm stance on the issue caused the Honourable Company to decide on conducting another vote, which took place earlier this year.

“A substantial majority of our members voted for change and many have voiced their disappointment with the ballot result and with subsequent events,” said Henry Fairweather, HCEG captain. “The Club Committee believes that a clear and decisive vote in favor of admitting women as members is required to enable us to begin the task of restoring the reputation of the Club that has been damaged by the earlier ballot outcome.”

Given the captain’s comments, and the R&A’s position, it’s expected that more than two-thirds of the membership with approve this measure.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Ogilvy: Pros May Take A While To 'Warm' To Royal St. George's Many Quirks

Golf News & Tours

British Open: The Best And Worst Of The Open

Golf News & Tours

Undercover Tour Pro: How A U.S. Open Champion Ranks The Majors

Golf News & Tours

Fields: Time Will Tell How Well Johnson Handles The 'Weighting' Game

Golf News & Tours

2010 Golf World Readers' Choice Awards

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursUndercover Tour Pro: How A U.S. Open Champion Ranks…
    Golf News & ToursOgilvy: Pros May Take A While To 'Warm' To …
    Golf News & ToursFields: Time Will Tell How Well Johnson Handles The…