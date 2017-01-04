15. Muirfield Village Golf Club

Jack Nicklaus & Desmond Muirhead (1974)/Jack Nicklaus (R. 1977-2015)

This is the course that Jack built, and rebuilt, and rebuilt again and again. Since its opening in 1974, Jack Nicklaus has remodeled every hole at Muirfield Village, some more than once, using play at the PGA Tour's annual Memorial Tournament for some guidance. In the past six years, he totally changed the par-3 16th and par-4 17th holes. Just before Presidents Cup in October 2013, he added a new back tee to the par-4 18th, extending it from 444 yards to 484. That's how a championship course remains competitive.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 1966. Highest ranking: No. 8, 1985-86 & 1989-9. Previous ranking: No. 15

Panelist comments:

“The greens are an interesting case study, very severe with broad sweeping contours rather than cool internal contouring. They’re rather diabolical -- especially with some potential hole locations that are just evil. But that’s part of the fun.”

“Grand, and at the same time elegant.”

“What an absolutely incredible course this is. It has such an interesting and varied layout from hole to hole, it poses an incredibly difficult challenge from the tips while being accessible for the average player, and it's just beautiful. Very walkable, very easy to enjoy every minute of it.”

“It’s fascinating to watch this course evolve as Jack continues to make changes. Multiple exposures to it allow you to fully appreciate its complexities.”

Pinterest Courtesy of Jim Mandeville Hole No. 8

Pinterest Courtesy of Jim Mandeville Hole No. 11

Pinterest Courtesy of Jim Mandeville Hole No. 14