Move over Phil Mickelson, this European Tour pro is the new master of the backwards flop shot

By

Ah, the backwards flop shot. It's a trick made popular by Phil Mickelson, but one that never ceases to amaze when pulled off.

Here's Mickelson explaining how to hit it:

Mickelson loves using that "I misread the break!" line. And here he is actually trying it -- and failing -- in competition at the 2015 Barclays:

But now there's a new master of the shot. Meet Sebastien Gros, a 27-year-old European Tour pro with two Challenge Tour victories under his belt. And now, arguably, the shot of 2017:

Loading

View on Instagram

Eighth try? That's it?! Now we're even more impressed.

RELATED: You have to see this bowling alley trick shot to believe it

